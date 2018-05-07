Ray Stacey, previously found not guilty of murder, charged with attempted murder of wife

A man who was found not guilty of murder in late 2016 now faces more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill his wife.

Raymond Stacey, 26, appeared in provincial court Monday after being arrested in Paradise Saturday afternoon, and will be back in court May 16.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, officers were called to an assault around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, the suspect jumped into a parked car and tried to drive off with a woman still in the passenger seat. He then crashed the vehicle in a parking lot, according to police.

It's alleged Stacey then tried to run away but was followed by a witness and arrested by police minutes later.

Police said Stacey's wife was taken to hospital for treatment. The female passenger was taken to hospital as a precaution.

In addition to attempted murder, Stacey is facing more than a dozen charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Stacey was found not-guilty murder in the 2015 death of co-worker Clifford Comerford, in a van in Mount Pearl. Both had worked as chicken catchers on the outskirts of St. John's.

Stacey was also arrested in August after allegedly robbing a woman in Mount Pearl.