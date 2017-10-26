The uncle of Chrissy Predham Newman marched towards provincial court in St. John's Thursday with dozens of people surrounding him, on the day the man acquitted of causing her death was set to face new charges.

It's been 10 years since Bruce Harvey found his 29-year-old niece stabbed to death inside her apartment.

Predham's estranged husband, Ray Newman, was charged with second-degree murder, but acquitted.

On Thursday, his name was on the docket again — on charges of attempting to choke, strangle or suffocate a woman during an alleged incident in Paradise on Sept. 2.

Newman did not appear in court, but was represented by a lawyer.

Harvey, who has become an advocate against violence to women, organized the march through downtown St. John's.

"This abuse has to stop," he said through a megaphone before the court proceedings began.

“To me it’s not murder, it’s slaughter” Harvey talks about the “horrific” ways women have been murdered. pic.twitter.com/NjKvnaG6HH — @CStokescbc

Georgina McGrath, who experienced domestic abuse and is now a vocal advocate for others, was also at the event dubbed Rally for the Silenced.

"Today I'm not here to talk about my story," she said. "I'm here to talk about justice for the women — the women who cannot tell their story."

Also present were family members of Cortney Lake, missing since June 7 and believed murdered, and Juliane Hibbs, murdered in 2013 by an ex-boyfriend.

Georgina McGrath, survivor of domestic abuse. “I beg each of you to never let the conversation about domestic violence go silent.” pic.twitter.com/Om2RIuScVt — @CStokescbc

Newman was acquitted of killing his wife in 2012 after almost all the evidence against him was ruled inadmissible. A Crown appeal was thrown out in 2014.

Another hearing on the recent charges will be held Nov. 27.