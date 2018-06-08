Ray Newman found guilty of assaulting former girlfriend

Ray Newman has been found guilty of assault.​

Judge David Orr gave his verdict Friday afternoon in a St. John's courtroom. The charges stem from a September 2017 incident involving his former girlfriend, Nicole Young, at Newman's home in Paradise.

Young had claimed Newman punched, choked and dragged her. But Newman said Young, who was drunk and maybe stoned, attacked him while he was sleeping, and the most he did was push her off.

Newman's lawyer, Brian Wentzell, had previously said the case wouldn't be in court if his client weren't Ray Newman.

Newman was acquitted in 2012 of murdering his ex-wife, Chrissy Predham-Newman, in an apartment in Airport Heights in St. John's in January 2007.