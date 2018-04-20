Government 'working hard' to keep energy rates from doubling

The government is working to mitigate an expected rise in power rates because of Muskrat Falls, Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady says.

"We have to manage rates. We've made a commitment that we will be on par with Atlantic Canada. We have to be, for competitive reasons," Coady said in an interview outside the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature.

Those reassurances came just hours after conflicting remarks by the chief executive officer of Nalcor, Stan Marshall.

He told the annual general meeting of the Crown corporation on Thursday that rates are still expected to double when the project is fully online in 2020.

"It will be on that order of magnitude," Marshall said.

Working on how to do it

"We're really working hard to manage this rate challenge," said Coady, after Opposition questions in the House of Assembly,

"Importing power through a now-completed Maritime Link between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is one way to lower rates."

Imported power would be less expensive than what's produced at Holyrood, which relies on diesel generation, and the province is trying to use that difference to "smooth" rates over time.

A target range for Atlantic Canada would be between 16 and 18 cents per kWh, Coady said. Nalcor is projecting that Muskrat Falls power would be at the 21 to 22 cents per kWh without mitigating efforts.

"We want to be competitive with Atlantic Canada, whatever that Atlantic Canada rate is."

Potential savings from Upper Churchill

The province's 2017 budget directed Nalcor to find $210 million as a "preliminary rate reserve" for 2020, and $245 million for 2021.

"We told Nalcor that they have to consider and find ways of finding those savings, finding that revenue to offset the cost that we know Muskrat Falls is going to incur to this province," she said.

Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall, right, and chair Brendan Paddick, left, at the corporation's AGM. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

The island's upcoming access to Upper Churchill in Labrador is another factor to consider, Marshall said at the Nalcor AGM.

That would result in savings of 10 cents per kWh for every kWh brought in from Labrador, which means a possible annual savings of $100 million to $200 million, Marshall said.

"[It] again is not going to change the big picture, but it will give us some resources to help mitigate the rates and smooth the transition."