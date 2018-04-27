Toddler with rare diagnosis gets outpouring of support

There are few things more full of promise than a healthy pregnancy, but a Corner Brook family says their hopes were dashed after their infant son was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.

2-year-old Obie Broadbent has PURA Syndrome, caused by a chromosome mutation. The disorder, which was first described in medical literature in 2014, leads to a global delay which affects every aspect of a child's development.

When the toddler was diagnosed in 2016, he was only the 88th person in the world confirmed to have PURA syndrome.

"You know, you have a better chance of winning the lottery many times over, it seems," his father Mike Broadbent told the Corner Brook Morning Show.

"In so many ways with Obie we have won the lottery, but not many days go by either when we don't think we wish he had the same opportunities as everybody else."

Missing milestones

At an age when most toddlers are keeping parents on their toes due to their walking and running, Obie has yet to crawl or even roll over.

The signs that something was seriously wrong were there from the beginning, according to his mother Jennifer Broadbent, although it was challenging to get a diagnosis.

Obie Broadbent has a rare genetic disorder called PURA Syndrome which causes a global delay, affecting every aspect of his development. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

"It's tough to even go back there, still," she said. "I guess we knew right away when he was born and wasn't crying. And I knew that something was different."

As a newborn, Obie's body temperature was always low, he was extremely sleepy, and he had feeding issues which didn't resolve even after the couple took their new baby home.

"We would basically gravity feed him with a feeding tube and a syringe — breast milk through the syringe," said Mike.

Mystery symptoms

Instead of enjoying their new baby to the fullest, Jennifer and Mike spent Obie's early days going back and forth visiting the public health nurse, family doctor, and the emergency room, trying to get help.

He was eventually admitted to hospital in Corner Brook and later transferred to the Janeway Childrens' Hospital in St. John's.

In some ways, Obie looked and seemed like a normal baby who simply had a few unusual challenges.

"But he had these bizarre symptoms that they couldn't figure out," said Jennifer.

The family was desperate to get answers so they could learn how to help baby Obie but, instead of solutions, they got several misdiagnoses.

Another misdiagnosis

The condition doctors felt Obie most likely had was glucose transporter type 1 (GLUT 1) deficiency syndrome, in which the body doesn't use or transport glucose correctly.

To treat that condition, Obie was prescribed a ketogenic diet — high protein, low carbohydrates — for 6 months.

That meant switching an exclusively breastfed baby to a diet of coconut oil and protein powder.

The Broadbents weren't convinced that the diagnosis was correct and, after 2 months with no improvement, they sought help elsewhere.

They took Obie to New York City to see a leading expert on Glut 1, who immediately had a hunch that his symptoms indicated something else entirely.

Blood tests confirmed that Obie did not have Glut 1, but it took a few more months and more genetic testing to determine exactly what he did have.

Rare disorder

It's no wonder the diagnosis had been missed. Jennifer recalls that even the geneticist at the Janeway was unfamiliar with PURA syndrome.

"She said, 'To be honest, I've never heard of it.'"

Finding out their 9-month-old has a life-changing diagnosis so rare that most doctors don't know about it was overwhelming for the parents.

"I kept hearing words like non-verbal, non-ambulatory, cognitive delay," said Jennifer. "So, in an instant, our hopes for him for getting better or growing out of it — just dashed."

That doesn't mean the Broadbents are prepared to sit by and wait to see what happens. Instead, they're seeking out ways to help Obie, with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.

Mike and Jennifer are also kept busy doing extra tasks for their toddler, such as having his food puréed so it's safe for him to eat.

On the move

A major challenge up until recently was — because he can't crawl or walk yet — Obie had no way to move around unless someone carried him.

Last fall, the Janeway loaned the family a specially-designed walker that gave him a chance to explore.

Obie Broadbent of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a>, the 2-year-old son of Mike & Jennifer, can now move around on his own, thanks to a new walker paid for by a donation from his mother’s co-workers at <a href="https://twitter.com/grenfellcampus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@grenfellcampus</a>. Obie has a rare genetic disorder called <a href="https://twitter.com/PURASyndrome?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PURASyndrome</a>. <a href="https://t.co/uUuIptGWvd">pic.twitter.com/uUuIptGWvd</a> —@BerniceCBC

Those first fledgling steps were exciting for Obie's parents, and for Obie.

"Any parent can relate to when their kid hits a milestone," said Mike. "And I think, in some ways, I can't help but feel it's a little bit magnified in our situation."

"I guess it made me realize that maybe there are things he can do that we're not giving him credit for," said Jennifer.

Help from their friends

That borrowed walker was a big help, but the Broadbents knew they needed to invest in one they could keep.

Jennifer's co-workers at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus quickly made a big donation of more than $3,000 which enabled them to buy Obie his own walker.

The Broadbents say that kind of community support has meant so much to them, not just because it helps financially, but because it makes them feel confident that Obie will grow up loved and accepted.

Obie Broadbent is surrounded with lots of love from his parents, Mike and Jennifer Broadbent, and older brother, Chase. (Bernice Hillier/CBC)

They say their son is, in many ways, just a happy toddler who enjoys bath time and looking at himself in the mirror, and who has a unique fascination for coffee mugs.

PURA syndrome is still a relatively new diagnosis, so little is known about prognosis and life expectancy.

Mike Broadbent says the family will just keep doing what it can to help Obie achieve as much independence as possible.