Ramea's water is still unfit to drink — but it's improving as the town continues to flush the system.

The town declared a state of emergency in late December after a storm surge flooded its reservoir.

Mayor Clyde Dominie says the results from the latest round of testing, done Jan. 31, showed that the town's water had one-third the dissolved solids and sodium that were present during testing done at the beginning of the month.

"We've got a major improvement in our water," he said. "[But] it's not to the point yet where we need it to be."

'We've got a major improvement in our water. [But] it's not to the point yet where we need it to be.' - Clyde Dominie

Total dissolved solids has gone from 5,100 milligrams per litre to 1,700, and sodium has dropped from 1,600 milligrams per litre to 510, said Dominie. Canadian drinking water guidelines allow no more than 500 milligrams of total dissolved solids and 200 milligrams of sodium per litre.

Ramea Mayor Clyde Dominie says the town's water quality is improving but still isn't safe to drink. (CBC)

Another round of testing will be done early next week, and in the meantime residents will still be using the water plant's reverse osmosis unit for cooking and drinking water.

"It's certainly been a challenge and pretty frustrating," he said. "It's time-consuming, and we realized that after seeing how much water got into the system."

Frustrating for residents

It's been frustrating for town residents, the mayor acknowledged.

"Everybody's understanding and basically hanging in there, because they realize that there's not much more that we know of that anyone else can do other than what we're doing right now to get rid of the salt water," he said.

The longer-term plan is to prevent storm surges from contaminating the system again. The mayor noted a request for proposals for engineering work to build sea walls was recently issued.