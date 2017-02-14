The town of Ramea has lifted its state of emergency, two months after a storm surge contaminated its water system.

Ramea, on Northwest Island off the southern coast of Newfoundland, was placed under the state of emergency in late December, two weeks after the surge dumped salt water in its reservoir.

Since then, the town had been flushing its water system. Residents were able to get fresh water for drinking and cooking thorugh a reverse osmosis unit at the town's water plant.

The town had been testing its water throughout the flushing, with the latest round showing levels of sodium and total dissolved solids below the acceptable guidelines for Canadian drinking water.