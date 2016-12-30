The town council of Ramea, N.L., has declared a state of emergency over a lack of fresh running water.

Two weeks after a storm surge dumped salt water in their water system, residents of Ramea, on Northwest Island off the southern coast of Newfoundland, are still without fresh running water.

Mayor Clyde Dominie told CBC Friday afternoon the town would have declared a state of emergency earlier but thought the salt water would flush out of the system after a week or so.

"But that didn't happen, and we've got to the point where we certainly have to do what we can about it," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"We were hoping that by doing this, we would actually get some things seen to quicker than normal."

A storm surge two weeks ago that flooded the community of Coombs Cove, above, on the Connaigre Peninsula on the southern coast of Newfoundland, also disrupted the water system in Ramea, 200 kilometres west. (Jamie Thornhill & Phoebe Dominix Cox)

The town has a supply of fresh water at the water treatment plant itself, but it's unusable for consumption.

"People still have water to their homes for their toilet, their washing or whatever, but the level of salt, of course, the sodium is way up from what it should be," said Dominie, who added the town's sodium levels are about six times acceptable standards.

Water has been too salty

Dominie told CBC News earlier Friday that the seas were higher than anyone had ever seen in the area.

"A large amount of salt water entered our reservoir and turned our water quite salty at the time," he said.

Since then, residents have had to go to the plant, where a reverse osmosis unit treats the salt water, with containers to fill up with drinking water.

This photo shows flooding and damage to a property in Ramea during storm surges on Dec. 16. (Twitter/@gregorycutler)

The water currently coming out of residents' taps can be used for washing clothes, but not for cooking or drinking, said Dominie.

Ramea's town council declared the state of emergency at a meeting Friday morning and planned to talk to the region's MHA, Andrew Parsons, about what can be done.

Residents coping

The town has been dealing with salty water since a storm surge on Dec. 16. As well, a major water leak happened on Christmas Eve, causing more disruptions for the system.

"It's been a difficult couple of weeks, and our town workers have been doing their darndest to do what they can," Dominie said. "We're hoping that Mother Nature will keep working to do what it needs to do."

Dominie said an engineer will be there by Wednesday at the latest to test equipment, and officials plan to flush the system until salt levels are low enough.

The first priority is to get salt out of the water, and then later the town will look at building a better system, according to the mayor.

He said the town is in the process of getting that funding approved, which he hopes will happen soon as they are worried about future incidents with storm surges happening more frequently,