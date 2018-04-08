Baie Verte copper mine needs new tailings pond to extend its lifespan

Rambler Metals and Mining has been asked for an advanced environmental report before getting approval for a proposed tailings pond it says is crucial to its future.

Rambler is proposing to build a new tailings pond at its Nugget Pond Mill site, on the Baie Verte Peninsula. The company says it needs more space to store tailings — waste produced by mining operations — to stretch out the life of the nearby Ming Mine.

A 2015 feasibility report published by the company said the mine could extend the lifespan of its operations to more than 20 years by incorporating a lower-grade underground deposit nearby. Peter Mercer, a vice-president at the company, says that plan can only go ahead once it gets government approval of its new tailings proposal.

"Ultimately, if we don't have a place to store our tailings, then we cannot be processing," he told CBC Radio's Central Morning Show. He added the company will be at capacity by 2019 with its current tailings storage system — but the new proposal would take them to 2025.

Rambler has proposed it build a tailings pipeline, a dam and a small pump house at Camp Pond, which is near its existing tailings pond at the Nugget Pond Mill site.

A map shows the proposed new tailings pond, Camp Pond, in relation to existing Rambler Metals and Mining facilities. (Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment)

"The work over the last two years has really determined that this pond itself doesn't contain any fish," said Mercer. "It's within the same watershed as the existing tailings management facility."

In its initial environmental report, Rambler said it did not anticipate that the tailings pond would have any "significant adverse effects" on wildlife or vegetation.

Eddie Joyce, the minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, has asked for a further environmental report, with more information on the impacts on the downstream watershed of Camp Pond, and more information about the tools Rambler plans to use to monitor the tailings pond.

British-owned Rambler operates the Ming copper and gold mine outside Baie Verte. (CBC)

Mercer said his company will be looking at preliminary designs and alternative plans in the advance report, and "sending it out to the public as part of the [environmental assessment] process again, so everybody can see and understand just exactly what we have looked at over the past couple of years, and then why we're proposing and recommending that this camp pond that we're working toward really makes sense."

In 2016, Ramblerreceived a $2-million federal loan from the federal government. The company said that money would help secure its new plan for the Ming mine, and would help sustain 200 jobs in the operation.

Mercer said he anticipates filing the advanced environmental report with the provincial government in April, and hopes to start construction of the new tailings pond infrastructure by the end of this year.