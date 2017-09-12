Rivers are running high, the ground is soaked and Quidi Vidi Lake spilled its banks after four days of steady rain in St. John's.

Environment Canada's reporting station at St. John's International Airport has recorded 198.4 millimetres of rain since Friday, with some record breaking daily amounts.

"[On Monday] St. John's airport received 67.6 millimetres, the record actually for greatest rainfall in 1977 was 35.3 millimetres, so that blew past that record," said David Neil, a meteorologist with the Gander Weather Office.

Heavy rain has caused high water levels along the Rennie's River Trail, next to Feildian Grounds in St. John's. (Susan Purchase/Twitter)

Saturday wasn't quite as wet, with 49 millimetres of rain, but one millimetre was all it took to break the previous record of 48 millimetres set on Sept. 9, 1949.

The rain started on the Avalon peninsula on Friday, with a brief reprieve before it resumed late Friday night and continued all weekend and into Monday.

"This was just one of those events that just lasted for a long time and it definitely dumped some significant rainfall," said Neil.

#nltraffic Pitts right lane safety concerns pic.twitter.com/KeXFJaV3H1 — @SusanCBNL

Volunteer reporting stations recorded just over 148 millimetres in the east end of St. John's, 128 in Paradise and almost 99 millimetres in Mount Carmel.

The automated station in St. John's west reported 125.6 millimetres, while Cape Race got just over 63 millimetres of rain.

The Department of Transportation and Works said crews were out Tuesday repairing potholes and damage caused by the heavy rain.

The good news is there are brighter skies in the forecast for the end of the week, with a change in wind direction and a ridge of high pressure bringing an end to the rain, drizzle and fog by Thursday.