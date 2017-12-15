Rainbow Riders has officially unveiled its new state-of-the-art therapeutic riding facilities in St. John's.

The group, which offers customized horseback riding programs to children and youth with a range of cognitive and physical disabilities, revealed its new home at its Pippy Park site on Friday.

Margaret "Muggs" Tibbo, who has been involved with Rainbow Riders since its inception 27 years ago, says she's thrilled with the new digs.

"This is fabulous. It gives us a much better quality of facility to operate out of," she said.

"The children come up and learn to ride, but they also learn about the horses, they get to groom the horses."

It has a 16-stall barn, a large indoor and an Olympic-sized outdoor riding rings, riding trails, accessible washrooms, as well as an enclosed observation room and a multipurpose room.

Two years ago, Rainbow Riders launched a fundraising campaign, called Raise It Up, to make the facilities a reality — which raised $6.5 million.

You can see the upgrades in the video below: