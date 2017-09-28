Parts of Newfoundland are at risk of flooding over the next 24 hours as a result of heavy rains.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for the southern Avalon and Burin Peninsula as a low pressure system moves over Nova Scotia and into Newfoundland.

Parts of the southern Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, western Newfoundland and the Green Bay - White Bay areas were under rain warnings Thursday. (Environment Canada)

Those regions could see up to 80 mm of rain by the time it tapers off Friday morning.

Heavy downpours are possible, with rain falling at a rate of 10-15 mm per hour, which could cause flash floods and dangerous driving conditions, according to Environment Canada.

Possible thunderstorms

Meteorologist Tabea Fiechter of Environment Canada's weather office in Gander said Thursday morning the system is quite active and could bring thunderstorms with it. She said it's pulling in tropical moisture from Hurricane Maria which is adding to the system's intensity.

"It's not as much of course as they're seeing further south, but we are going to get some hefty amounts just from that moisture that's coming up," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"When it's raining that hard, you've just got to be careful and slow down."

Rain at times heavy thru Thu (with mild temps) as Nfld taps into tropical moisture.

Some snow in Lab!#NLwx 7 day: https://t.co/uqlbipVyGY pic.twitter.com/tFlARdQdRG — @ryansnoddon

St. John's should only see about 30 mm of rain by the time it clears Friday afternoon, and the Southern Shore can expect rain in the 50-mm range.

In addition to the rain, southeasterly winds of up to 70 km/h are expected through Thursday morning, but then that's expected to switch directions to southwesterly.

Western regions

Meanwhile, the Corner Brook, Deer Lake, Gros Morne and Green Bay-White Bay regions are also getting pounded by heavy rains, however that system is expected to clear off by noon Thursday.

As much as 50 mm is set to fall in those regions, and Environment Canada is warning of flooding risk there as well.