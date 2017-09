While most kids were outside playing this summer, twins Rachel and Logan Spurrell were hard at work in the kitchen doing what they love.

The siblings may only be nine years old, but they have years of experience when it comes ot gourmet cooking. It's a handy skill — especially when it comes to making school lunches.

Rachel and Logan joined the St. John's Morning Show to share some of their cooking creations. Check out the video in the player below: