News varies in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Serious crime, ongoing court cases, unconventional characters and unique places to visit.

Our stories through 2017 ran the gamut of topics; from resettlement discussions, to tales from teachers; from a baby born in a parking lot, to a 102-year-old man who can still drive himself around town.

Check out some of the more memorable quotes from this year's news.

New owner for WW II engagement rings

Gone, but not forgotten. Annette Vardy, 99, never married after losing her fiancé in the Second World War, but she kept the rings he gave her as a promise.

This year, she found a couple to be the new owners of her beloved rings.

"He went overseas and I was left, and he asked me to wait for him. I'm still waiting."

Search for Cortney Lake

This will be Lisa Lake's first Christmas since her daughter Cortney's disappearance.

Searches have proven fruitless, but the family won't give up looking for the 24-year-old woman. Her body has not been found, but police are treating the case as a homicide.

"I'm going till I got no more go left in me. And all my family feel the same, our supporters feel the same. Not even thinking about stopping," said Lisa Lake, speaking with CBC in August.

From Inside the Classroom

In an exclusive look at what teachers deal with, CBC covered weeks of stories for the series Inside the Classroom.

One of the teachers who shared her experiences was Mary Jo Marsden.

"I've gone home with bite marks, and scratches, and bloody noses, fat lips, shins pummeled," she said during the first segment of Inside the Classroom. "Between physio, massage therapy, psychologists, a chiropractor … it was just so I could do my job."

Residential school apology for N.L.

It was years in the making, but Indigenous people who suffered abuse while attending residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador got an apology from the Canadian government

Toby Obed, a residential school survivor from Hopedale, attended the ceremony in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where he accepted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's apology.

"We felt left out. Forgotten and abandoned. Canada has now accepted responsibility for all that we went through, and Canadians must now commit to learn more about their own history."

Condoms and Tinder

Eastern Health reported more people this year diagnosed with syphilis than last year, prompting discussions about safe sex practices.

"The condom is your best friend," Health Minister John Haggie said.

Other parts of that interview worth noting?

"You don't know what you're going to get when you swipe right with Tinder. Other than a date you may come away with something you didn't want."

Calvin Kenny on HMP

​Calvin Kenny will be sentenced to federal jail time for his role in killing Steven Miller in Conception Bay South in 2016.

During his time in Her Majesty's Penitentiary, he spoke out about the condition of the aging prison.

"But they got to realize that most of the inmates are going to be released back into the public, and in this prison, they're going to be released far worse off than when they went in," Kenny told CBC News.

Tear-jerker family reunion

Remember that lovely Clarenville family featured in a WestJet video?

Troy and Neda Hunt were staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Toronto for more than two months while their son, 13-year-old Darian, was receiving treatment for leukemia. They got a surprise visit from their daughter and Troy's hockey team.

As of December, the video had more than 10 million views.

Sisters share stories of husband's suicides

In a story that moved many, sisters Valerie Peach and Natalie Randell both lost their husbands to suicide within two months. Their story is full of quotes that hit a nerve.

They shared their struggles, with Randell detailing her husband's battle with mental illness over the years.

"I know that he tried and fought so hard to stay," she said.

Kirby on cuts

On the same day that the Newfoundland and Labrador government announced the elimination of nearly 300 jobs, the minister of education said he "would not stand for" any further cuts to teaching positions in the province.

"Over my dead body," said Dale Kirby. "I've said since the budget last year, that we cannot take any more teachers out of classrooms."

Kirby later went on to clarify his comments.

102 is no easy feat

When it comes to understatements, this may take the cake.

"It's nice to be 102, but it's an effort," Bill Neal told CBC Radio's On The Go earlier this year.

Also among some of his notable quotes, when asked if he still enjoys driving: "Not the least bit [difficult]. While I'm 102, when I get behind the wheel I'm only 70."

Brandon Phillips trial

In more recent news, Brandon Phillips, 29, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry Wellman at the Captain's Quarters Hotel in St. John's.

"This killing was intentional, planned and deliberated upon. This was murder and it was murder in the first-degree," Nova Scotia Crown prosecutor Mark Heerema said, while giving closing arguments at the trial for Phillips.

Persons First

The Persons First story visited the Wiseman Centre in St. John's, where CBC spoke with a number of clients and staff who shared stories we don't often hear.

Johnny Folsum, a supportive housing client at the Wiseman Centre, shared the story of his life.

"I set the circus down. My life was a circus. I set it down, the system set it down for me or I set it down or whatever. But the circus is down. And that's where I want it to stay."

Parking lot baby

There were some notable things said when Nicole Deveau had to give birth in a drug store parking lot, with the help of her husband and a stranger.

"She pushed out a baby, seven pounds 15 ounces, in the middle of a parking lot with no epidural and no drugs, and by five o'clock Saturday night we were back home again eating India Gate," said Richard Deveau.

The little girl was named Carla — apt, given she was born in a car.

Questioning vision impairment

Anne Malone was walking to get groceries when a stranger crossing the street called out, "You're not blind, right?"

In CBC's Access Denied series, Malone said it's not uncommon for people to question whether she's actually visually impaired.

"I don't know if there are hordes of sighted people impersonating blind people that I don't know about," said Malone.

Visiting St. Brendan's

The island community of St. Brendan's is the province's most expensive ferry service. CBC visited the community and spoke with some residents.

"I don't know what you're going to do with us all. You gonna chisel us off and leave the Avalon?" said Kevin O'Reilly, who chairs the ferry users committee in St. Brendan's.

The subject was a sensitive one, and since then CBC has hosted a forum to talk about the resettlement issue. Read and watch more on that here.

Violent attack

Taylor King awoke to the sound of someone banging on the front door. He ended up being stabbed 10 times.

"[He said] he was gonna let me bleed out, that his face was the last thing that I was ever gonna see."

Brandon Coady, who has been charged with attempted murder in the incident, will have a judge-alone trial.

Bright lights in the sky

A strange light in the sky over Southside Hills in St. John's turned plenty of heads back in October.

One of the people who saw the object was Darlene Scott, who was out walking her dog at the time.

"There was no sound, none whatsoever. So I thought it had to be a celestial body of some kind, I knew it wasn't an airplane or anything like that, I knew it was something that literally fell out of the sky."