The fire-damaged home in Carbonear where five-year-old Quinn Butt is alleged to have been murdered by her father last spring will be demolished next week.

Carbonear Mayor George Butt said its removal will help with the healing process as residents try to cope with one of the darkest moments in the town's history.

"[It will be] great to see it gone," Butt said Friday.

"It will be great for the neighbourhood and the people of the town. At least now you won't see that there, and the memories won't come back for that part of it anyhow."

Teardown is expected to begin on Tuesday and finish by Friday.

The view from the rear of 12 Hayden Heights shows the extent of the fire damage, which town leaders say is a reminder of what allegedly took place inside. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The town issued a demolition order to CIBC — the lending institution that held the mortgage on the property — in January after area residents began complaining.

The property has remained practically unchanged since it's interior was gutted by fire during the early hours of April 24, 2016.

It's alleged that Quinn's father, 38-year-old Trent Spencer Butt, killed his daughter and then set the house on fire.

A preliminary inquiry ruled in January that Butt should stand trial on charges of first-degree murder and arson.

Mayor Butt said he would have preferred to see the house removed earlier, but "there's proper channels you have to go through."