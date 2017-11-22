It was around suppertime on Oct. 10, 2015 when members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed in on 30A Quidi Vidi Road, later discovering a shotgun, sneakers and a shotgun shell hidden around parts of the house.

Eerily quiet video taken from the scene prior to the search was played to the jury at Brandon Phillips's first-degree murder trial Wednesday.

The only sounds include the low volume of a television in the background, a telephone ringing as a forensic identification officer pans the three-storey St. John's apartment. No one answers.

Phillips, 29, was watched by a surveillance team entering and exiting the home. In one case, RNC Const. Gregory Greeley observed him use keys to get inside.

He was arrested the same day as a search warrant was executed on Quidi Vidi Road — ten days after Larry Wellman, 63, was shot and killed by a masked robber at the Captain's Quarters Hotel.

The following are photographs entered into evidence at the first-degree murder trial for Phillips, at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's.

Wooden piece

Const. Cynthia Crocker noted a gap between the staircase and a shelf in the front porch at 30A Quidi Vidi Road. When she investigated further, she discovered a wooden piece hidden under the shelf, the jury was told Wednesday. (RNC photograph)

Jurors were shown a large poster showing wooden pieces found at the Captain's Quarters Hotel and at 30A Quidi Vidi Road. When put together, the pieces fit. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Shotgun shell

Police notied that a drawer in the kitchen of 30A Quidi Vidi Road was left open. Inside they found a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun shell. (RNC photograph)

A Winchester 12-gauge shotgun shell was seized from the kitchen and was sent to an RCMP lab in Ottawa where it was examined. Brandon Phillips's DNA was found on the shell. (RNC photograph)

Sawed-off shotgun

Police found a shotgun wrapped in a hoodie underneath the couch cushion in a bedroom at 30A Quidi Vidi Road. (RNC photograph)

The sawed-off Winchester 12-gauge pump-action shotgun was seized and sent to the RCMP crime lab for testing. (RNC photographs)

Hidden sneakers

A pair of sneakers was found underneath a couch and metal futon springs in the same bedroom where the firearm was found. (RNC photograph)

A pair of black Nike Air Jordan sneakers were found under a couch and futon at 30A Quidi Vidi Road on Oct. 10, 2015. Both Brandon Phillips's DNA and Larry Wellman's DNA was found on the sneakers. (RNC photograph)