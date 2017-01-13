Two Newfoundland and Labrador justice ministers have been appointed to the province's Queen's Counsel.

Justice Minister Andrew Parsons, and his predecessor, Felix Collins, were inducted on Friday, along with nine other individuals.

The designation is granted to lawyers who have been members of the Newfoundland and Labrador Bar for more than 10 years, and have "gained the respect of the legal community," according to a news release from the provincial government.

Collins served as justice minister and attorney general between 2009 to 2012, and again in 2014 and 2015.

Lawyers with Queen's Counsel designations get some small privileges in provincial courts.

Janie Bussey, Deborah Hutchings, Neil Jacobs, Stephen May, Jennifer Mercer, Judy Morrow, Peter O'Flaherty, Kari Ann Pike and Darlene Russell were appointed as well.