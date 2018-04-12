Premiers pledge to work together on roads, mining development

Two provinces who have battled over hydroelectric power vowed Thursday to continue working together to enhance a transportation corridor between Quebec and Labrador and to develop mining projects in the border area.

The agreement to "partner" came at a meeting between Newfoundland and Labrador Premier, Dwight Ball, and Quebec Premier, Philippe Couillard, at a meeting in Quebec City.

With a view to developing mining potential in the Labrador Trough, the two provinces said they will collaborate on gathering geotechnical information and lane use planning, and on developing infrastructure and creating jobs.

Quebec agreed to continue work on Route 138 along the Quebec North Shore and the improvement of Route 389 between Baie Comeau and Labrador West.

Newfoundland and Labrador promised to continue work on Route 510, between Pinware and Blanc Sablanc.



Thursday's meeting was a follow-up to one in July 2017, when the premiers first decided to work together on common issues and formalized their intent with the signing of an agreement.

"It has never been more important for us to work together with our neighbours who share a common interest in growing industries and creating jobs," said Ball.

Couillard said co-operating should stimulate the economies of both provinces.

"With the signature of this agreement, our relationship with Newfoundland and Labrador is entering a new phase. We share a common vision," he said.