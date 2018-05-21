Quebec man, 69, busted entering Newfoundland with 'large amount' of alcohol, tobacco

Police on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula have charged a Quebec man who they say tried to enter the province with a large amount of tobacco and alcohol.

Port Saunders RCMP said someone called them with a tip that the man planned on taking the St. Barbe ferry from Blanc-Sablon, Quebec to Newfoundland with stolen property in his vehicle.

On Sunday, officers intercepted the vehicle and arrested the 69-year-old man, and searched his vehicle. No stolen property was found, but a "large quantity" of alcohol and tobacco was discovered, according to the RCMP.

The vehicle was seized and the man is facing liquor and tobacco-related charges.

He was released and will appear in court in September.

Provinces have the right to restrict the transportation between provinces in Canada, as upheld by a recent Supreme Court decision.