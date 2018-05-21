Skip to Main Content
Quebec man, 69, busted entering Newfoundland with 'large amount' of alcohol, tobacco

RCMP say someone called them with a tip that the man planned on taking the ferry from Quebec to Newfoundland with stolen property in his vehicle.

RCMP officers pulled vehicle over after public tip about driver having stolen property

RCMP shared this photo of police vehicle loaded with alcohol and tobacco, after a man from Quebec was arrested for bringing the items into Newfoundland on Sunday. (RCMP)

Police on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula have charged a Quebec man who they say tried to enter the province with a large amount of tobacco and alcohol.

Port Saunders RCMP said someone called them with a tip that the man planned on taking the St. Barbe ferry from Blanc-Sablon, Quebec to Newfoundland with stolen property in his vehicle.

On Sunday, officers intercepted the vehicle and arrested the 69-year-old man, and searched his vehicle. No stolen property was found, but a "large quantity" of alcohol and tobacco was discovered, according to the RCMP.

The vehicle was seized and the man is facing liquor and tobacco-related charges.

He was released and will appear in court in September.

Provinces have the right to restrict the transportation between provinces in Canada, as upheld by a recent Supreme Court decision.

