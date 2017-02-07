Out of the more than 100,000 people who applied, 18,044 are eligible for Qalipu First Nation Band, according to the Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

The Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation is an off-reserve Newfoundland and Labrador band. It is the second largest First Nation by population in Canada, and it is anticipated that 95 per cent of its membership will be made up of people living in the province.

The news released Tuesday morning stated 13,365 applicants who are on the current Founding Members list will remain eligible for founding membership.

In addition, 4,679 applicants are now eligible to become Founding Members once the amendment of the Qalipu Mi'kmaq First Nation Band Order is confirmed n the spring of 2018.

Another 10,512 applicants who are on the current Founding Members list, but did not meet the criteria set by a joint enrolment committee, are entitled to appeal the decision.

There were 68,134 applicants who were not Founding Members who were rejected and will not be eligible to appeal.

Another 3,984 applicants were denied because of invalid applications.

