Two knitters in Newfoundland are using their hobby to support a political message in the United States.

Katie Garibaldi and Nina Elliott have been putting their yarn skills to use making 'pussyhats.' They're the pink, hand-knit hats with cat ear shapes on top that have become a symbol of a protest movement against President Donald Trump and his controversial comments about women.

The Pussyhat Project, launched in late November, according to its website, was first started to encourage activists to wear the specially designed hats at the Women's March on Washington D.C. following Trump's inauguration.

Katie Garibaldi, owner of St. John's knitting and yarn shop Cast On Cast Off, is originally from the U.S. She was happy to see the pussy hat idea catch on, and wanted to contribute to what she felt was a powerful symbol of women's rights.

"It was such a strong visual statement and it got so many knitters, crocheters and crafters alike involved in a peaceful way," she told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"Craftivism"

Nina Elliott, a knitter and blogger in Twillingate, seen here with one of her "yarn bombing" projects. (Submitted)

Nina Elliot, a knitter and blogger in Twillingate, likes to call the act of knitting for political purposes "craftivism."

Once she saw the pattern for the pussyhat online she wanted to pitch in.

"I love the idea of being able to merge activism and crafting — and being able to voice your opinion through creativity," she said.

"That's what's really cool, you can use your knitting for anything. You can use your knitting for very practical terms, you can use it to make a scarf to stay warm. Or you can use it with a little bit of a political spin."

From N.L. to D.C.

Garibaldi said the pattern for the pussyhat is relatively simple, and she encourages anyone with an interest in knitting to try their hand at making one.

While the movement is mostly in the United States, she feels it's still appropriate to wear one in Newfoundland and Labrador to show solidarity with women south of the border.

"I wear mine around, and I think it's such a nice visual statement and it shows your support," she said

"For people who maybe weren't political before, it's a way for them to get involved in a positive, non-violent way."