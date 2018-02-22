The vacant buildings of three shuttered St. John's schools are up for sale.

The former Bishops College on Pennywell Road, Booth Memorial on Freshwater Road and Macpherson Elementary on Newtown Road will have tenders issued for their sale on Friday, Feb. 23, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District (NLESD) said in a press release Thursday.

Bishops College and Booth Memorial, both former high schools, closed in June 2015. Macpherson Elementary closed in June 2011.

The closing date for the three tenders is March 28, 2018.