A review of automobile insurance costs for Newfoundland and Labrador taxi drivers has concluded that insurers will continue to lose money unless major changes are made to how the industry operates.

The Public Utilities Board commissioned two reports, one of which looked into the premiums taxi operators pay, and another that looked into why the premiums are so high, as part of a wider review of the province's auto insurance system.

The Taxi Experience Report conducted by Toronto's Oliver Wyman found that from 2012 to 2016, total taxi insurance premiums increased 70 per cent.

But the Taxi Claims Review by Cameron & Associates looked at claims dating back to 2010 and found that despite major hikes in premiums, insurers are still shelling out more for accident claims than they're bringing in.

Without major changes like increased deductibles, minor injury caps, and a prescribed method of treating minor injuries, the review predicted that insurance companies will continue to lose money on insuring taxi drivers.

Unlike many other provinces in Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador still has no cap on payments for minor injuries.

That means claims for non-economic loss on minor injuries can be as high as the courts determine.

Majority of claims for taxi driver injuries

The Cameron & Associates report also determined that the majority of accident benefits claims were for injuries to cab drivers.

Taxi claims were generally well handled, said the report, but cab companies in the province could do a better job of reporting claims in a timely matter.

"Prompt notice permits prompt investigation and early recognition of liability which provides opportunities to resolve the claim sooner and may result in a lesser overall payout," wrote the firm.

The majority of insurance settlements involving taxi companies have gone to drivers who have suffered injuries. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Cameron & Associates also noted that another way to decrease claims would be to further prioritize risk management and education and for taxi companies to carefully choose drivers

In the past few months, many taxi drivers in the province have been up in arms about increasing premiums, staging loud and colourful protests outside of Confederation Building, and speaking out about how they're struggling to make ends meet.

Additional reports from the industry's review, including ones on profit and a closed claims study are expected to be released in the coming months.



The Public Utilities Board said it is continuing to seek the public's input, and will collect feedback until April 4.