The Newfoundland and Labrador government has announced the list of roadwork projects on which it plans to spend $77.2 million in 2017-18.

There are more than 100 projects on the Department of Transportation and Works' five-year plan, unveiled Tuesday, including several carry-over projects from 2016-17.

The department said its early tendering process, implemented last year, will lengthen the construction season by four to six weeks and helped reduce the amount of carryover work by nearly 50 percent from the 2016-17 plan.

The projects are listed by route number and then by the score each project received on the province's priority ranking scale, which rates each job according to safety concern, usage and reliability.

Among the projects approved for 2017-18:

Milling and filling sections of the Trans-Canada Highway from St. John's to Whitbourne;

Rehabilitating the old Bay Bulls Road overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive;

Replacing culverts on the South Shore Highway;

Pulverizing and paving sections of the South Labrador Highway from the Quebec border to Pinware.

The department said it will be issuing tenders for the 2017-18 construction season in three blocks beginning Jan. 31.