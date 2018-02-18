Jon Kimura Parker practices the piano, Hockey Night on Fogo Island, and sashay, townies!

Air Date: Feb 17, 2018 1:30 AM NT

Heather interrupts Jon Kimura Parker's piano practice, the Fogo Islanders hockey team prepares to to play the Montreal Canadiens Alumni, and Jason Wells/Irma Gerd talks about the St. John's drag queen scene.

