Jon Kimura Parker practices the piano, Hockey Night on Fogo Island, and sashay, townies!
Air Date: Feb 17, 2018 1:30 AM NT
Heather interrupts Jon Kimura Parker's piano practice, the Fogo Islanders hockey team prepares to to play the Montreal Canadiens Alumni, and Jason Wells/Irma Gerd talks about the St. John's drag queen scene.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Clear
-7°C
Gander
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Deer Lake
Mostly Cloudy
-5°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-15°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Around-the-clock policing left small detachments 'stretched pretty thin': RCMP
- Appeal court cuts child molester's 'unduly long and harsh' sentence in half
- Purr-fect view: How a stray inspired a feline furniture line
- Anne Norris didn't act like she was afraid, psychiatrist says during rebuttal
- Raymond Halleran missing for 5 weeks, RCMP seeking person who picked him up in St. Vincent's
Top News Headlines
- Quebec man charged with murder of Alberta woman found in rancher's field 16 years ago
- Liberals look at creating use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says
- Watch Olympic Primetime on CBC, featuring bobsleigh, curling and figure skating
- Canada's Virtue and Moir skate for another gold tonight
- B.C. challenges Alberta wine ban under free trade rules
Most Viewed
- N.L. unveils plan to double oil production by 2030, speed up development process
- Ophthalmologist 'really shocked' by minister's suggestion that eye doctors are breaking law
- Anne Norris didn't act like she was afraid, psychiatrist says during rebuttal
- 5 Wing Goose Bay flying high after years of uncertainty
- Felicia Pynn will not testify at trial of man charged after fatal crash
- That time I flew in an F-18 … and lost the tape
- Irma Gerd is sashaying her way into the hearts of RuPaul's Drag Race fans in St. John's
- Town can't afford 'Cadillac' animal services, C.B.S. mayor tells union
- HMP correctional officer charged with assaulting inmate
- Dollarama stabber sentenced to 6 years for attack on ex-girlfriend
Don't Miss
-
New
Around-the-clock policing left small detachments 'stretched pretty thin': RCMP
-
Appeal court cuts child molester's 'unduly long and harsh' sentence in half
-
New
Purr-fect view: How a stray inspired a feline furniture line
-
Anne Norris didn't act like she was afraid, psychiatrist says during rebuttal
-
Raymond Halleran missing for 5 weeks, RCMP seeking person who picked him up in St. Vincent's
-
Parents of 'real-life superhero' heal by helping others with sick kids
-
Podcast
Try a little piano practice with Jon Kimura Parker, and check out Hockey Night on Fogo Island
-
HMP correctional officer charged with assaulting inmate
-
Felicia Pynn will not testify at trial of man charged after fatal crash
-
Town can't afford 'Cadillac' animal services, C.B.S. mayor tells union
-
Ophthalmologist 'really shocked' by minister's suggestion that eye doctors are breaking law
-
Dollarama stabber sentenced to 6 years for attack on ex-girlfriend
-
N.L. unveils plan to double oil production by 2030, speed up development process
-
MV Veteran sailing again after nearly 4 months of downtime
-
Stephenville man charged with assault with weapon