Allan Hawco is Caught, Kaetlyn Osmond has Australian fans

Air Date: Feb 24, 2018 1:30 AM NT

Allan Hawco tells Heather about his latest project, the CBC Television mini-series Caught, and Alison Eagar Ryan, the Australian international skating judge from St. John's, joins Heather from Brisbane, Australia to talk about Kaetlyn Osmond's Olympic performances.

