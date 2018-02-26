Paradise home invasion trial Ep. 3: The night of the arrests
Air Date: Feb 26, 2018 1:30 AM NT
The CBC's Ariana Kelland brings us inside the courtroom for details on the evening four men were arrested for a string of home invasions.
