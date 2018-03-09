Frontier Costumes: Fur, Leather and Jason Momoa

Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 1:30 AM NT

Canadian Screen Awards nominee Michael Ground is the man who helps dress Jason Mamoa and other actors in the series Frontier. The Morning Show's Caroline Hillier went behind the scenes in the wardrobe department to meet Michael.

