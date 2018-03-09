Frontier Costumes: Fur, Leather and Jason Momoa
Air Date: Mar 09, 2018 1:30 AM NT
Canadian Screen Awards nominee Michael Ground is the man who helps dress Jason Mamoa and other actors in the series Frontier. The Morning Show's Caroline Hillier went behind the scenes in the wardrobe department to meet Michael.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Light Snow
-1°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Deer Lake
Cloudy
-2°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Cloudy
-3°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Condo furniture stolen in St. John's recovered in Quebec, thieves still at large
- Podcast special: Fur, leather and other things about Frontier's costumes
- Jury pool so large Trent Butt trial selection to be held at Arts & Culture Centre
- Lawyer Bob Buckingham suing province, 4 cabinet ministers over legal aid comments
- Potential winner won't sue for a cut of $60M group lotto win
Top News Headlines
- Gunman, 3 hostages found dead in California veterans home
- Kim Jong-un gives Trump a chance to show off his deal-making artistry
- Judge rejects injunction to extend Ontario PC leadership voting period
- Canadian roundup: Mac Marcoux's gold caps off successful 1st day at Paralympics
- NRA sues over Florida's new gun-control law
Most Viewed
- Potential winner won't sue for a cut of $60M group lotto win
- From highway crash to million dollar dream: Daughter of lotto winners has roller coaster week
- Jury pool so large Trent Butt trial selection to be held at Arts & Culture Centre
- Lawyer Bob Buckingham suing province, 4 cabinet ministers over legal aid comments
- Parrot with some distinct Newfoundland accent b'y
- Condo furniture stolen in St. John's recovered in Quebec, thieves still at large
- 31 Newfoundlanders split $60M lotto jackpot — biggest ever in Atlantic Canada
- Gander's Gushue Girls put Brier crowds in the pink
- Winter reminds us it's still here with snow on the way for Newfoundland
- 4 polar bears spotted trekking through Labrador
Don't Miss
-
Condo furniture stolen in St. John's recovered in Quebec, thieves still at large
-
Listen
Podcast special: Fur, leather and other things about Frontier's costumes
-
Jury pool so large Trent Butt trial selection to be held at Arts & Culture Centre
-
Lawyer Bob Buckingham suing province, 4 cabinet ministers over legal aid comments
-
Potential winner won't sue for a cut of $60M group lotto win
-
Taxi service on St. Patrick's Day a go after 'successful' meeting with government
-
Gander's Gushue Girls put Brier crowds in the pink
-
Amelia Earhart
Bones found in 1940 likely Amelia Earhart's, study says
-
Salvation Army breaks ground on new Centre of Hope
-
Winter reminds us it's still here with snow on the way for Newfoundland
-
4 polar bears spotted trekking through Labrador
-
'This process was wrong': N.L. fisheries minister says criticism of surf clams decision is building
-
Taxi drivers allege RNC inspections 'payback' ahead of threat to suspend St. Patrick's Day service
-
Gander town council looks for advice on trailer park buyout
-
Contract talks between government, CUPE at an 'impasse' says union rep