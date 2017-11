Simon Strugnell eats and breathes the woods. He's spent a lifetime cutting wood on Labrador's south coast, and when he's not in the woods he's likely in his sawmill. He's 72 years old, and still craves the smell of sawdust. Simon has become a bit of a legend in his home town of Port Hope Simpson. He's a Labrador lumberjack if there ever was one. For him, the woods is more than a pastime; it's more than a livelihood. It's a life.

Airing Nov. 26 at 12:30 PM NT and Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM NT.