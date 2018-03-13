NunatuKavut silent on surf clam deal; Lobbying for emergency shelter money in HV-GB: Labrador Morning On-Demand
Air Date: Mar 13, 2018 1:30 AM NT
This morning, we'll find out more about the controversial surf clam deal, and NunatuKavut's involvement (01:02). Then, Inuk Angus Andersen says there was no good reason to kick him out of the Avalon Mall, and he fears it was motivated by racism (11:48). We'll find out why local volunteers are lobbying the province to increase funding to the emergency shelter in Happy Valley-Goose Bay (16:46). And we'll meet some players and coaches from Team Indigenous at the NL Winter Games (25:38).
