New emergency alert system in Upper Lake Melville; Antiquated phone system in Mud Lake: Labrador Morning On-Demand

Since the Churchill River flooded last year, people in Upper Lake Melville have been calling for an emergency alert system. Now it's here, we'll tell you how to use it (00:52). We'll also find out what people in Mud Lake think of the system (08:47). Then, we head back to the IOC picket line in Labrador City (16:57). After that, we find out why the mother of Rehtaeh Parsons is sharing her story in Labrador (21:35).

