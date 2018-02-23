Changing the Muskrat Falls conversation; Superstar Sheshatshiu wrestlers: Labrador Morning On-Demand
Air Date: Feb 23, 2018 1:30 AM NT
This morning, we drop by a public symposium on Muskrat Falls (00:41). We catch up with the Sheshatshiu wrestling team ahead of provincials this weekend (09:57). Then, we take you to the community shed in Nain, where people are reviving the traditional kayak (19:04). Finally, A sneak peek of a George Jones tribute show supporting a good cause in Labrador (27:28).
