Changing the Muskrat Falls conversation; Superstar Sheshatshiu wrestlers: Labrador Morning On-Demand

Air Date: Feb 23, 2018 1:30 AM NT

This morning, we drop by a public symposium on Muskrat Falls (00:41). We catch up with the Sheshatshiu wrestling team ahead of provincials this weekend (09:57). Then, we take you to the community shed in Nain, where people are reviving the traditional kayak (19:04). Finally, A sneak peek of a George Jones tribute show supporting a good cause in Labrador (27:28).

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

St. John's

Light Snow

-4°C

Gander

Light Snow

-6°C

Deer Lake

Light Snow

-9°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

-3°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Clear

-20°C

More Weather

Don't Miss