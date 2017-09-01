Porpoises chase boat off Brunette, N.L.
Air Date: Sep 01, 2017 10:56 AM NT
Jennifer Brinston captured video of a pod of porpoises chasing a boat off Brunette, near Grand Bank, on Aug. 29.
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Donald Trump once welcomed these undocumented Dreamers, but now a deportation choice looms
- As NAFTA talks begin anew, Trump threats have Mexico spoiling for a fight
- Calgary man warns Cuba travellers about fine print after paying 10X cost of damaged TV
- Just fix the bloody math curriculum: Robyn Urback
- Is it time to tax job-stealing robots?
Most Viewed
- Titan in Triton: Massive, big-headed cod caught by commercial fisherman
- Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend Philip Smith released from jail
- Owner heartbroken after dog mauled to death in Gros Morne National Park
- 'Like a substitute mother': Springdale woman tracks down boy she cared for 70 years ago
- Knife used in early morning violence on George Street
- Death confirmed at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's
- Fentanyl: Here's how it kills you
- Cancer patient refuses to pay for hospital parking
- 'No one cares': Bay d'Espoir residents say state of roads unacceptable
- Inside the line: Roars but no riots at final Chase the Ace
Don't Miss
-
New
#LoveForPaula: Classmates of mother killed on highway raise money for daughter
-
New
Say it ain't snow!
-
New
Owner heartbroken after dog mauled to death in Gros Morne National Park
-
Video
Porpoises chase boat off Brunette, N.L.
1:12
-
Knife used in early morning violence on George Street
-
New
No race here: Terry French new Conception Bay South mayor by acclamation
-
New
St. John's mosque gets $46K in federal funds for security against hate crimes
-
Cortney Lake's ex-boyfriend Philip Smith released from jail
-
'Like a substitute mother': Springdale woman tracks down boy she cared for 70 years ago
-
'No one cares': Bay d'Espoir residents say state of roads unacceptable
-
Titan in Triton: Massive, big-headed cod caught by commercial fisherman
-
Live Blog
Follow along this Friday with the CBC N.L. live blog
-
Remembering Diana: Grates Cove woman recounts meeting princess in 1983
-
Inside the line: Roars but no riots at final Chase the Ace
-
Death confirmed at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's