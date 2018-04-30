Skip to Main Content
Mama bear and cubs spotted in Cartwright

Notifications

Video

Mama bear and cubs spotted in Cartwright

Kristin Pardy spotted this black bear family twice in the same area of Cartwright, Labrador.
Kristin Pardy spotted this black bear family twice in the same area of Cartwright, Labrador. 0:35
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us