Skip to Main Content
Cruise ship slips into the Narrows in picturesque St. John's

Notifications

Video

Cruise ship slips into the Narrows in picturesque St. John's

The cruise ship the Marina sails into St. John's Harbour on a foggy morning on May 15.
The cruise ship the Marina sails into St. John's Harbour on a foggy morning on May 15. 0:51
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us