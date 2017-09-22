CBC Here and Now September 22, 2017
Air Date: Sep 22, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- What a whopper of a tuna caught near Bay de Verde
- St. John's voter turn out not as dismal as city numbers suggested
- Vikings drug dealer sentenced to 18 months for trafficking cocaine
- CBC Here and Now September 22, 2017
- Tickets galore on Veterans Memorial Highway as police crack down on deadly stretch of road
Top News Headlines
- 'A hero again and again': How John McCain likely just ended the last-gasp Obamacare repeal bid
- Mexico quake death toll rises as rescue crews continue search for survivors
- Premiers challenge Trudeau government over contentious tax proposals
- 'Madman' vs. 'dotard': Trump and Kim Jong-un trade insults, military threats
- 'You have to upsell them': Marketplace exposes how dealerships push maintenance you don't need
Most Viewed
- Sorry, students: School board axes controversial policy banning grades of zero
- Tickets galore on Veterans Memorial Highway as police crack down on deadly stretch of road
- 'I feel fantastic': Gemma Hickey wins battle for gender-neutral birth certificate
- Envelope eyesore: Benoit's Cove man mad over mailboxes installed on front lawn
- Driver blows 3 times legal limit in Terra Nova, say RCMP
- Newfoundlanders safe after losing contact with family during Hurricane Maria
- Vikings drug dealer sentenced to 18 months for trafficking cocaine
- Peter Roche faces arrest warrant after court no-show
- Are we there yet? New TCH passing lanes open in Terra Nova
- 'I'd stake my life on it': Mechanic denies handing out false school bus certificates
Don't Miss
-
What a whopper of a tuna caught near Bay de Verde
-
St. John's voter turn out not as dismal as city numbers suggested
-
Vikings drug dealer sentenced to 18 months for trafficking cocaine
-
Video
CBC Here and Now September 22, 2017
1:01:03
-
Tickets galore on Veterans Memorial Highway as police crack down on deadly stretch of road
-
Cute kittens and kind gestures: Man donates $3K to cover 50 cat adoptions
-
Good Samaritans replace tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity build in C.B.S.
-
Kaetlyn Osmond takes big lead after short program at Autumn Classic International
-
'I feel fantastic': Gemma Hickey wins battle for gender-neutral birth certificate
-
Driver blows 3 times legal limit in Terra Nova, say RCMP
-
Full ballot: 24 candidates running in Trout River municipal election
-
Envelope eyesore: Benoit's Cove man mad over mailboxes installed on front lawn
-
Sorry, students: School board axes controversial policy banning grades of zero
-
Newfoundlanders safe after losing contact with family during Hurricane Maria
-
'I'd stake my life on it': Mechanic denies handing out false school bus certificates