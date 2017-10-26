CBC Here and Now October 26, 2017
Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 6:30 PM NT
- Meet the candidates for the Mount Pearl North byelection
- Strength in numbers: How ten St. John's women created their own investment club and made bank
- Dwight Ball dismisses employers' council report as 'paper exercise' that would sink province
- Anthony Germain finds his sea legs on a Triton longliner
- After 60 years, Ottawa compensates daughter of CIA brainwashing experiments victim
- Trump keeps some JFK files secret over CIA, FBI concerns
- Rachel McAdams, Selma Blair allege sexual harassment by James Toback
- Bill Morneau promises share profits to charity, as watchdog considers new investigation
- As opioid overdoses spike, Ottawa health workers try giving addicts 'clean drugs'
- Dog shot and killed in Summerford after breaking free from leash, suspect at large
- 'Most of my women are smoking hot': Cab driver brags during police interview, court shown
- Yoga teacher, musician, mom: The new faces of gender parity on St. John's city council
- Sex worker says clients with disabilities are 'just like anybody else'
- 'They are killing people': RNC chief says drug problem in St. John's is real and needs action
- Cabbie grabbed passenger's neck, shoved tongue in mouth, woman testifies
- New tech, old disease: Syphilis spike worries health officials
- Drunk and unruly airline passenger arrested after causing unplanned landing in Gander
- My dream home is no big deal, but will I ever live in it?
