CBC Here and Now October 18, 2017
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 6:30 PM NT
- Fighting 'chemo brain': Mother determined to make good memories
- Weinstein scandal hot topic at St. John's women's film festival
- What a Country Ribbon work stoppage could mean for Mary Brown's
- How to end violence against women and girls? New committee aims to find solutions
- 'It was really something': Nfld. woman recalls Gord Downie and family taking over her coffee shop
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- 6 years after being convicted of killing teen girl, man found not guilty by Winnipeg judge
- Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
- AI is deciding promotions — but could it be biased?
- Officials confirm that ammonia leak killed 3 at arena in Fernie, B.C.
- 'It's rattled some nerves': police advisory puts real-estate agents on edge
- Labrador father and children can't find affordable home
- Some now-secret Muskrat Falls contractor pay details were released by Nalcor Energy last year
- Labrador Ambulance Service asked to give up contract, reinforcements on way
- New gas station, Tim Hortons drive-thru for St. John's airport
- What a Country Ribbon work stoppage could mean for Mary Brown's
- No work at Country Ribbon for 'weeks to come,' as company preps for strike
- 'It was really something': Nfld. woman recalls Gord Downie and family taking over her coffee shop
- NAPE says Country Ribbon CEO bullying workers with threats of downtime
- Debit be damned? St. John's church defends new way of giving
How to end violence against women and girls? New committee aims to find solutions
-
Labrador Ambulance Service asked to give up contract, reinforcements on way
New gas station, Tim Hortons drive-thru for St. John's airport
Some now-secret Muskrat Falls contractor pay details were released by Nalcor Energy last year
7 Atlantic Canadians named to World U17 hockey team
Harvey you can trust: RNC trots out new member of mounted unit
