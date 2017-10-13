CBC Here and Now October 13, 2017
Air Date: Oct 13, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Not involved in Sundara condo decisions, Dwight Ball maintains
- 79-year-old woman eyes record-breaking run in grueling Cape to Cabot race
- Driver avoids moose, hits guardrail on TCH near Gander
- Tow truck driver injured on Pitts Memorial Drive while tending to car
- Jam-iversary Final Round: Vote for your favourite N.L. song
- RCMP says free trial scams are fraudulent, but credit card companies make victims pay
- Government releases legal limits for drugged driving but can't say how much pot is too much
- Thinking through the consequences: Donald Trump, Iran and the trust gap
- All remaining Sears stores in Canada to close after court OK's liquidation
- St. Helena hopes to shed 'world's most useless airport' nickname with 1st commercial flight
- Something on your windshield? Man drives 170 km after hitting moose
- Cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, moose meat and salmon seized from Centreville home
- Hey Rosetta! announce upcoming shows will be their last 'for foreseeable future'
- Tow truck driver injured on Pitts Memorial Drive while tending to car
- Murder charge dropped against Gilbert Budgell, who police say killed home intruder
- Politicians only ones benefiting from relocation of Crown Lands HQ, says retiree
- Multiple distinct groups historically populated Newfoundland, DNA study suggests
- Thieves in Roddickton could be exposed to toxic chemical, RCMP warn
- Another Foote in the House of Commons? Marystown Mountie wants Judy Foote's job
- 'Betrayed by Sears': Laid-off worker feels abandoned after 27 years
