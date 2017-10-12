CBC Here and Now October 12, 2017
Air Date: Oct 12, 2017 6:30 PM NT
- Community rallies for monument to N.L. hero, 150 years after 'incredible' rescue
- 'How does somebody blind play hockey?': Event kicks off effort to bring game to N.L.
- Something on your windshield? Man drives 170 km after hitting moose
- Needles, blood, destruction: Landlord on the hook after tenants wreak havoc
- Box said harpoons but bombs found inside: WWII surprise for staff at The Rooms
- 'We're here as a miracle': Family held captive for years in Afghanistan will return to Canada
- Concerns mount that NAFTA could die before it's renegotiated
- Living in a greener neighbourhood could lower your risk of death: study
- Las Vegas gunman fired into hall, crowd at about same time, hotel says
- Canada's big housing markets in 'Goldilocks moment': Royal LePage
- Murder charge dropped against Gilbert Budgell, who police say killed home intruder
- Something on your windshield? Man drives 170 km after hitting moose
- 'Betrayed by Sears': Laid-off worker feels abandoned after 27 years
- Jam-iversary Final Round: Vote for your favourite N.L. song
- Four crew members fall from Northern Ranger in Nain, one airlifted to hospital
- Sundara will not convert to assisted living, Credit Union to sell off empty condos
- Hey have you heard? 5 N.L. bands worth giving a listen to
- Plenty of blame to go around, says family of man who waited hour for ambulance
- Petition submitted to provincial government to put passing lanes on Veterans Memorial Highway
- Charges laid in workplace accident at Paul Reynolds Community Centre
