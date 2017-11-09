CBC Here and Now November 09, 2017
Air Date: Nov 09, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- 'Nobody be a f--king hero': Chilling video played at Brandon Phillips trial
- Star of the sea: Ryan Snoddon attempts synchronized swimming
- Environmental assessment underway for salmon farm in Placentia Bay — for now
- Folk duo Twin Flames stranded in Rigolet, tour on hold
- Goose Bay runway to reopen Friday for 4 hours
Top News Headlines
- 2,000% rise in street drug samples testing positive for fentanyl
- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley decries 'mansplaining' by opposition, as gender issue flares in legislature
- Veterans fundraiser does about-face after complaint from legion
- Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women
- Laura Babcock murder trial: Jury shown photos of large animal incinerator
