CBC Here and Now November 08, 2017
Air Date: Nov 08, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
2°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Deer Lake
Partly Cloudy
-2°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Clear
-5°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Ottawa raises hopes about east-west power corridor, but N.L. and Quebec not yet talking
- MUN launches campaign of anti-racism posters, students find them ripped down already
- 'Very frustrated': Passengers stranded as Goose Bay runways remain closed
- Talk about it: 1st step to end stigma and prevent suicide on Burin Peninsula
Top News Headlines
- How TransCanada and 'dark money' groups pumped millions into Keystone XL
- Catherine McKenna takes responsibility for tweet praising Syria
- Will Donald Trump bring down the Republican Party?
- For 12 seasons, Roy Halladay was hope for the Toronto Blue Jays
- FBI can't unlock Texas church gunman's cellphone
Most Viewed
- Accounts emptied without warning? Could be a problem with CRA, says taxpayers' ombudsman
- Sisters who lost their husbands to suicide call for better mental health care
- 'Very frustrated': Passengers stranded as Goose Bay runways remain closed
- 2 fires at St. John's house in less than a week, police investigating as suspicious
- Reducing IceCaps Mile One rent by $1M good decision, says St. John's mayor
- Goose Bay airfield shut down due to runway issue
- Mount Pearl North byelection: Leaked email suggests Steve Kent offering more than 'moral support' to PCs
- Province open to reviewing privacy laws after Newfoundland Power draws ire of customers
- Former councillor Jonathan Galgay appointed head of George Street Association
- Written Inuktitut to be standardized across Canada
