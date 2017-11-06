CBC Here and Now November 06, 2017
Air Date: Nov 06, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Accident victim was heading home for niece's christening in Lewisporte
- 2017 set to be among top 3 hottest years, UN weather agency says
- 'Nothing to hide': Dwight Ball not asked to testify in Brandon Phillips murder trial
- More support needed for hard of hearing students, advocates say
- Peek inside Colonial Building as N.L. government gives progress report on renos
Top News Headlines
- In Texas shooting 'hero,' gun-rights groups tout 'good guy with a gun' premise
- Police officer shot to death in Abbotsford, B.C.
- Raqqa in ruins: Take an inside look at the former capital of ISIS
- More than 3,000 Canadian names in the Paradise Papers
- Trouble in paradise: Justin Trudeau's rich friends keep making things awkward
Most Viewed
- RNC postpones press conference on Cortney Lake investigation
- Accident victim was heading home for niece's christening in Lewisporte
- Brandon Phillips jury selection begins: What you need to know
- Painting the town red: Gingers young and old gather in St. John's for group photo
- 'We will stay here': Protesters vow to block Legionnaire from leaving Bell Island
- 4 federal byelections, including in Judy Foote's former riding, set for December
- Peek inside Colonial Building as N.L. government gives progress report on renos
- 'Nothing to hide': Dwight Ball not asked to testify in Brandon Phillips murder trial
- Ammonia: How risky is the gas that creates winter fun?
- From thinning to winning: How being bald inspired a business
Don't Miss
-
New
Accident victim was heading home for niece's christening in Lewisporte
-
Climate change
2017 set to be among top 3 hottest years, UN weather agency says
-
'Nothing to hide': Dwight Ball not asked to testify in Brandon Phillips murder trial
-
New
More support needed for hard of hearing students, advocates say
-
Peek inside Colonial Building as N.L. government gives progress report on renos
-
'We will stay here': Protesters vow to block Legionnaire from leaving Bell Island
-
Video
CBC Here and Now November 06, 2017
1:01:03
-
RNC postpones press conference on Cortney Lake investigation
-
Petition asks province to allow tenants in abusive situations to break leases
-
Live Blog
Brandon Phillips jury selection begins: What you need to know
-
Painting the town red: Gingers young and old gather in St. John's for group photo
-
From thinning to winning: How being bald inspired a business
-
90-year-old autograph book found at yard sale sparks journey to find original owner
-
Movers, shakers, even rock-breakers meet for mining conference in St. John's
-
Veterans' stories are 'pretty powerful stuff,' says songwriter Terry Penney