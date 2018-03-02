CBC Here and Now March 02, 2018
Air Date: Mar 02, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Freezing Fog
-1°C
Gander
Light Snow
0°C
Deer Lake
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Cloudy
0°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Championship boxing belt, missing for 50 years, reunited with family
- Little Dog is a series about boxing that's really about family
- Serious accident closes St. John's street
- How Newfoundland and Labrador aims to lure people back, as population shrinks
- 72-year-old abandoned by airport staff in Heathrow, family says
Top News Headlines
- Rider found liable for 'freak' runaway snowmobile crash that left friend with 'horrific' injuries
- Canada seeks exemption to Trump's steel tariffs, vows retaliation
- NHL linesman's $10.2M lawsuit against Calgary Flames, Dennis Wideman sent to arbitration
- Putin's 'listen to us now' weaponry greeted by skeptics as plea for attention
- Italy's election has potential for cataclysmic outcome, watchers worry
