CBC Here and Now March 02, 2018

Air Date: Mar 02, 2018 6:30 PM NT

CBC Here and Now March 02, 20181:01:08

Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

St. John's

Freezing Fog

-1°C

Gander

Light Snow

0°C

Deer Lake

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

2°C

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Cloudy

0°C

More Weather

Don't Miss