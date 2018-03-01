CBC Here and Now March 01, 2018
Air Date: Mar 01, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
2°C
Gander
Light Drizzle
0°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-1°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snow
-3°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Grandson of 1930s Newfoundland boxing champ on quest to find missing title belt
- What the jury didn't hear at the Anne Norris murder trial
- Moose licences cut by nearly 2,500 but is that enough?
- No Indigenous group from N.L. in surf clam venture, premier says
- HVAC failure closes C.B.S. pool for 3 months
Top News Headlines
- Apple Canada maintains it never misled Canadians on iPhone slowdown
- Burning cellphone injures passenger's hand, delays Toronto-to-Vancouver fight
- Stock markets sell off after Trump talk on steel tariffs
- 'Extremely slippery' hillsides likely cause of death for 3 Yukon bison
- Buyers strike 'potential deal' to save Weinstein Co. from bankruptcy
