CBC Here and Now January 25, 2017
Air Date: Jan 25, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Gander
Cloudy
-4°C
Deer Lake
Light Freezing Rain
-4°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Light Snowshower
-15°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Water Street 'big dig' ditched for trenchless method: Here's how it will work
- Black Tickle looking for a fill-up on gas to get through the winter
- Drivers urged to stay off western Newfoundland highways as freezing rain hits
- Bullseye! St. John's man becomes N.L.'s first professional darts player
- Sandra's slide: Slippery struggle leads to viral video
Top News Headlines
- 'America first:' For Canada, it's about a lot more than trade
- 'She'll last forever, as long as there's television:' TV star Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
- Yes, you can film police. No, they can't seize your phone, lawyer says
- Manitoba man stuck with $118K in medical bills after emergency heart surgery in U.S.
- Trump issues executive orders to build Mexican border wall, freeze out 'sanctuary' cities
Most Viewed
- Pizza delivery driver's car stolen, returned with full tank and used lotto ticket
- Alleged 'dildo bandit' in St. John's identified, sex shop says
- $1M security bill for idled ferry, N.L. taxpayers pick up tab
- Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in St. John's traffic stop
- Phys ed teacher takes classes outside to skate on the rink he made
- 'Flabbergasted' by gas prices, people struggle as N.L. inflation surges
- 'Facts shrouded in twisted interpretation': Const. Joe Smyth lashes out at retired Judge Riche
- 100 pounds and counting: Advice for keeping those weighty resolutions
- Drivers urged to stay off western Newfoundland highways as freezing rain hits
- Company charged with falsifying school bus inspections owned by James Kelloway's sister
Don't Miss
-
New
Water Street 'big dig' ditched for trenchless method: Here's how it will work
-
New
Black Tickle looking for a fill-up on gas to get through the winter
-
Weather
Drivers urged to stay off western Newfoundland highways as freezing rain hits
-
New
Bullseye! St. John's man becomes N.L.'s first professional darts player
-
Sandra's slide: Slippery struggle leads to viral video
-
Stranger on Snapchat contacts children in Flowers Cove
-
'No guilt on me whatsoever:' Cab driver denies break and enter in police interview
-
'Facts shrouded in twisted interpretation': Const. Joe Smyth lashes out at retired Judge Riche
-
Municipalities look to renew northeast Avalon regional plan
-
Apparent moose poaching incident in Corner Brook being investigated
-
Video
CBC Here and Now January 25, 2017
1:01:01
-
Company charged with falsifying school bus inspections owned by James Kelloway's sister
-
Ethiopian Airlines flight diverted from Addis Ababa to St. John's
-
Phys ed teacher takes classes outside to skate on the rink he made
-
Botwood man charged with murder pleads guilty to drug charges