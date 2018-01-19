CBC Here and Now January 19, 2018
Air Date: Jan 19, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Mostly Cloudy
-8°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
-12°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-11°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Mainly Clear
-24°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- War of words ramps up over tentative NAPE contract as finance minister weighs in
- Deer Lake residents urged to remain vigilant over weekend as flood risk remains
- Trout River recovering after flooding, school to reopen on Monday
- CBC Here and Now January 19, 2018
- Don't rush to brand 2 caribou herds endangered, warns Nunatsiavut government
Top News Headlines
- Ex-U.S. athlete tells Speed Skating Canada of head coach's alleged sexual relationships with skaters
- U.S. government shuts down amid partisan standoff
- Lac-Mégantic disaster trial ends with acquittal for all 3 rail workers
- Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, coroner says
- Reclusive U.S. billionaire Robert Mercer helped Trump win the presidency — but what does he really want?
- Nearly destroyed by pot, former addict worries others will be hooked by legal marijuana
- War of words ramps up over tentative NAPE contract as finance minister weighs in
- St. John's mosque gets $46K in federal funds for security against hate crimes
- 'Do you have a car?': Story of Newfoundland kindness finds national audience
- Don't check Facebook before hiring, says privacy commissioner
- Man involved in Springdale Street shooting has colon cancer, court hears
- Comey From Away? Former FBI director calls musical 'inspiring story of kindness'
- 'Global weirding' to blame for west coast flooding, says MUN research scientist
- Steven Neville's retrial for murder postponed again
- $6 soup, $7 canned tomatoes prompt food bank, school lunch program in Nain
