CBC Here and Now January 16, 2018
Air Date: Jan 16, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Cloudy
-2°C
Gander
Mostly Cloudy
-5°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-4°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Sunny
-18°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- SeaRose shut down after Husky reprimanded for iceberg close call
- Fishing captain who helped save Tamil refugees passes away
- Water levels rising again in Deer Lake, evacuation warning in effect
- Flooding no damper on Hockey Day in Canada events in Corner Brook
- Nearly destroyed by pot, former addict worries others will be hooked by legal marijuana
Top News Headlines
- Indefinite solitary confinement in Canadian prisons ruled unconstitutional by B.C. court
- Veterans out $600 a month after rounding error at Veterans Affairs
- Loblaws in $400M tax fight with CRA over claims it set up bogus offshore bank
- Tamil migrants break silence on abuse they say they suffered at the hands of a Toronto Hindu priest
- Bank of Canada raises key interest rate to 1.25% despite NAFTA worries
