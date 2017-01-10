CBC Here and Now January 10, 2017
Air Date: Jan 10, 2017 6:30 PM NT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
St. John's
Clear
-8°C
Gander
Clear
-8°C
Deer Lake
Light Snow
-9°C
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Mainly Clear
-27°C
Latest Nfld. & Labrador News Headlines
- Syrian stylists making waves at St. John's salon
- Potholes 'crazy,' says N.L. driver who lost 2 wheels in 1 month
- 'Terrifying' wind, huge waves leave Lark Harbour residents uneasy
- St. John's bars should adopt 'angel shot' system to protect female customers, says women's council
- MUN student named Atlantic University Sport athlete of the week
Top News Headlines
- Obama delivers emotional farewell in final presidential speech
- Trudeau tries to craft sturdier cabinet to withstand Trump: Chris Hall
- Patients of suspected fake Delta, B.C., plastic surgeon warned to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
- Intellect and stubbornness sustained and limited Stéphane Dion's political career
- 'Total political witch hunt,' Trump says of unsubstantiated accusations on Russia ties
Most Viewed
