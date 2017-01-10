CBC Here and Now January 10, 2017

Air Date: Jan 10, 2017 6:30 PM NT

CBC Here and Now January 10, 20171:01:01

Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Wreckhouse
Channel-Port aux Basques

St. John's

Clear

-8°C

Gander

Clear

-8°C

Deer Lake

Light Snow

-9°C

Channel-Port aux Basques

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Mainly Clear

-27°C

More Weather

Don't Miss