CBC Here and Now January 09, 2018
Air Date: Jan 09, 2018 6:30 PM NT
Every day around the province the Here and Now team pull out all the stops to cover your news and weather
- Arrest made in Dominion pharmacy backhoe break-in
- Posting obits without permission could be copyright infringement, says lawyer
- Premier blames 'protectionist politics' in U.S. for $8M tariff on Corner Brook Pulp Paper
- NAPE offer to cost taxpayers $250M, sources confirm
- New lifeboat stations could save lives, says retired rescue coordinator
- No smoke alarms in Oshawa house fire that killed 4, Fire Marshal's Office says
- Former ethics commissioner says 'it's unfortunate' Trudeau didn't consider pitfalls before Aga Khan trip
- Canada launches trade dispute with U.S. through World Trade Organization
- Controversial author of Trump book expresses regret over Bannon downfall
- Justin Trudeau tells Hamilton town hall Canadians can feel safe despite returning ISIS fighters
- Diane Bishop, who won $1.5M lottery while fighting Stage 4 breast cancer, has died
- Doctor named in stillborn lawsuit files own suit against Central Health
- ExxonMobil seeks rig to drill in Flemish Pass, sparking new hope for offshore frontier
- Brand-new Gander school stunk by nearby sewage plant
- Corner Brook Pulp and Paper takes a hit with new U.S. newsprint duties
- Jason Momoa lands in St. John's for Frontier Season 3
- 'Sick and abhorrent': N.L. man says website tried to profit off late mother's obituary
- Stillborn daughter at heart of lawsuit brought against N.L. doctor, health authority
- Have arm, will travel: My encounter with a most unusual relic
